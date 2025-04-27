LeBron James' friend echoes Nico Harrison's 'vision' as Luka Doncic falls short against Timberwolves in Game 4

LeBron James' friend Cuffs the Legend, a social media personality who's highly opinionated on NBA matters, was active on X as Game 4 between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves raged on. At one point, he tweeted an opinion that goes against the grain when it comes to a newly acquired Lakers star.

Sometime in the 4th quarter, Cuffs the Legend posted this tweet on Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, who took part in the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to Tinseltown:

"sometimes i kinda see Nico Harrison’s vision lol," Cuffs the Legend tweeted.

Though Cuffs the Legend didn't specify which part of Harrison's "vision" he was seeing, he was likely criticizing Doncic's performance down the stretch of Game 4, which the Lakers lost 116-113. While the Slovenian guard scored seven points in the last 12 minutes, he went 1-for-6 from the field, going scoreless in the last five minutes of play.

On top of this, Doncic — who still finished with 38 points on 46.4% shooting from the field — committed two crucial mistakes that cost the Lakers in crunchtime. With 3:47 left in the fourth quarter, Doncic fouled Anthony Edwards on a three-point attempt. Edwards made all three free throws, turning a 104-102 Lakers lead into a one-point Wolves advantage.

Then, with 33 seconds left and the Wolves up 114-113, Doncic stumbled as he was bringing up the ball with Jaden McDaniels guarding him in the backcourt. Doncic then called for timeout as he lay on the floor.

While this allowed the Lakers to get out of that situation, they ended up not having a timeout to map out their final possession with the Wolves up 116-113.

LeBron James' friend Cuffs the Legend gets candid on Lakers' season: "Get the farewell tour ready"

On a night when Lakers head coach JJ Redick trusted just five players to play the entire second half, the purple and gold squad lost a hard-fought battle by just three points.

Despite the bold coaching approach and the big plays made by the Lakers in the closing minutes, Cuffs the Legend made it clear that he'd seen enough:

"another wasted season. Get the farewell tour ready. I’m going to bed man," he tweeted after the game.

Though his friend LBJ has overcome a 1-3 playoff deficit once before, winning three consecutive games against this tall, relentless Wolves squad will be a tall task.

