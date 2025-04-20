LeBron James' friend makes bold NBA title prediction as Celtics defeat Magic despite Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown going ice cold

Cuffs the Legend, a social media personality who's a friend of LeBron James, has said some controversial comments in the past. On Sunday, he posted a tweet that was relatively tame but was nevertheless eyebrow-raising.

As Game 1 of the Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics round 1 series was coming to a close, Cuffs the Legend went on X to make his feelings known:

"go ahead and print the Boston Celtics parade t-shirts," he tweeted.

This tweet came after the Celtics turned a 49-48 deficit into a 55-37 second half beatdown en route to a 103-86 win. Derrick White led the way with 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting, along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had an uncharacteristically subdued performance, combining for 33 points on 14-for-38 shooting from the field. Tatum, however, chipped in 14 rebounds as well.

Cuffs the Legend's tweet is interesting because it supposedly predicts a second consecutive title for the Celtics despite the fact that the social media personality has ties to James. It's possible, of course, that Cuffs the Legend was reacting sarcastically to an expected Celtics win over the Magic, who had to go through the play-in before squaring off against the defending champions.

Ironically, James' Lakers squad did not have a rousing start to their own first-round series as they lost Game 1 at home on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the Lakers 117-95 loss, James finished with 19 points but went scoreless in the first quarter for the first time in his playoff career.

LeBron James' friend Cuffs the Legend criticizes Lakers' "lackadaisical" performance on Saturday

Cuffs the Legend, who calls himself "head of social media content for your favorite sports networks" on X, didn't let the Lakers' losing performance on Saturday go unscathed.

As the Timberwolves were increasing the deficit that the Lakers had to catch up to, James' friend tweeted this critique:

"Lakers playing lackadaisical like it’s a random Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets," he said. "No sense of urgency at all. I’m going to bed man"

The Lakers have till Tuesday to figure out how to address their shortcomings on both ends of the floor in order to even the series in Game 2.

