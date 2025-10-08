LeBron James gave his wife Savannah James gentle reality check despite her modest spending habits

LA Lakers forward LeBron James gave his wife Savannah James a gentle reality check despite her moderate spending habits. Savannah revealed this during a conversation on a Tuesday episode of the podcast “Everybody's Crazy.”

Savannah James disclosed that while she’s not a heavy spender, she’s also not prudent regarding money. She added that there was a time her husband, James, told her to relax when she went above and beyond.

“First of all, I don’t spend money,” Savannah said. [Start from 8:02]. “I’m not frugal by any means, but I feel like I’m very aware, like when sh** is getting out of hand, like you know, I was actually told by my husband, from you know, a meeting that he had, that I actually need to relax.”

Savannah reportedly said the biggest thing she bought was her parents’ house in Las Vegas. Reports have also noted that she’s spoken about how her upbringing shaped a responsible approach to money in some ways. She has admitted to personal spending weaknesses and LeBron James has reportedly offered budgeting advice in private conversations covered by the media.

Her public profile now includes business ownership. Savannah founded Reframe Beauty and has other ventures from mentoring to owning a podcast.

Savannah James shares how she’s able to manage her family and business

Savannah James in 2020 spoke to Essence where she talked about how she’s been able to manage her family alongside her business ventures.

“There’s always a fear for moms if they are as present with the kids as much as they think they should be. You should never have a fear of doing what you really aspire to do or what you’re passionate about. … You can prioritize and keep the balance. I have a good time with my kids.”

Savannah has built a reputation for balancing a lot of roles. She launched “The Juice Spot” in Miami in 2013, a cold-pressed juice bar, though she later closed it when the family moved back to Cleveland. She also co-founded K+ Organics, aimed at making healthier choices more accessible for young athletes.

Another business founded by her is “Home Court,” a furniture line oriented toward family-friendly design. More recently, she’s gotten into media via a podcast Everybody’s Crazy.

LeBron James publicly said that Savannah is “the boss” at home, especially when he’s away. She helps set rules and maintain stability for their children, and she often keeps the primary caregiving and day-to-day management when he is busy.

Though being married to a superstar like James has put her in the public eye, Savannah James has said she values privacy and has found fame “kind of weird.”

