LeBron James shot down the refs' argument for ejecting Lakers teammate Austin Reaves in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The questionable call significantly impacted the game as the Lakers lost 100-97, falling to their second consecutive loss to a potential lottery team.

Reaves got heated at the refs during the third quarter after a potential missed call on his drive against Jusuf Nurkic. The officials issued the Lakers guard a double technical and tossed him out.

According to James, the refs said Reaves got his first technical for using profanity. However, he was unsure why the fourth-year guard warranted a second tech.

"He had every right to argue this call," James told reporters (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin). "But what he said after that I don't think it warranted him getting kicked out."

James revealed the reasoning the refs gave, saying:

"That he said the 'F-bomb' too many times. But he said it in the beginning and left it alone and he said it's pretty obvious. I think, Rodney [Mott] thought he said it again. But he didn't say it again."

LeBron James admitted Austin Reaves' ejection deflated the team. When he left the game, the Lakers were up seven with 3:17 left in the third. From that point on, the Hornets outscored the Lakers 42-32. They also went on a 23-1 run in that stretch to swing the momentum.

James tried his best to salvage the game with 16 fourth-quarter points. However, he missed two game-tying shots at the end. He had 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Reaves had eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Austin Reaves makes striking admission about ejection after LeBron James' reaction

While LeBron James refuted that Austin Reaves dropped multiple 'F-bombs' after the initial outburst, the latter made a striking admission about the incident. Reaves said the word three times before the ref made him head for the tunnel.

"I said it 3 times, so I guess that third time is the charm of getting that second tech," Reaves told reporters after the game (via Spectrum SportsNet).

However, Reaves said he was "surprised" about the ejection. He claimed there have been heated moments between refs and other players, but referees have gone easy on them. Reaves suggested that the outburst from him may have come off unexpectedly, leading to the bold decision by the ref.

The Lakers guard held himself accountable, saying he needed "to be better" about keeping his emotions in check.

