"LeBron James gets that call, any other superstar gets that call" - NBA analyst claims Steph Curry doesn't get enough respect from NBA referees

Game 4 of the NBA Finals saw Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take over for the first time in the fourth quarter. This allowed them to steal a win at TD Garden.

While the highlight of the night was Steph Curry's 43-point double-double, something that didn't go unnoticed was the lack of foul-calls in his favor.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," talked about the lack of foul-calls for Curry. He believes any other superstar in his place would've gotten the calls, stating:

"The amount of disrespect in the lack of foul calls for a guy that is going to be top 10 greatest to ever do it when it's all said and done blows my mind. The one especially where Jayson Tatum checks him. The ref is standing right there on the sidelines, looking at him.

"LeBron James gets that call, any other superstar gets that call, I don't know how Steph does not get that call."

Keyshawn Johnson mentioned that maybe the referees weren't sold on giving him four points. He implied that had the three not gone in, a foul would have been called.

Steph Curry and the Warriors take back home-court: Previewing Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Game 4, NBA Finals: Steph Curry goes for a layup as Jayson Tatum attempts a block from behind.

After career-defining performances from Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins in Game 4 on Friday, Golden State regained home-court advantage. Game 5 will be played at the Chase Center tonight.

The standard adjustment for the Celtics would be to find a balance between playing drop-coverage and guarding up.

The extensive use of drop-coverage throughout the series has been to prevent Golden State from taking advantage of its proficient cutting and paint play. This often leaves defenses bamboozled.

Draymond Green's inability to score in the paint can also be attributed to the Celtics' drop-coverage. Another problem for the Celtics is how high they play in the drop.

Usually, drop-coverage is employed to constrict space within the paint. However, with the greatest shooter of all time, they are forced to pick him up high, creating space instead of constricting it.

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State:Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State:Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

For the Golden State Warriors, an important factor besides adjustments is getting their confidence back on offense. Everyone except Curry has shot poorly thus far.

Draymond Green, who hasn't been present on the offensive end yet, will look to get back into the swing of things in Game 5. He will aim to convert lightly contested/uncontested shots near the rim out of the pick-and-roll, something he is proficient at.

