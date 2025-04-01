LeBron James gives his 2 cents on Anthony Davis' fit with Mavericks

It’s been exactly two months since the blockbuster trade sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA community. LeBron James has recently given his opinions on the Davis-Mavericks fit during the first episode of the second season of his “Mind The Game” podcast.

After calling the trade a win-win deal for the LA Lakers and the Mavs, James expressed excitement about his former teammate's newest venture.

“I think it works it works for both franchises man," James said (Timestamp: 48:50). "I know the caliber of player and person that Dallas is getting in AD so I'm excited for him as well.”

It is still too early to dub Davis’ addition to the Mavs a success or a failure. AD recorded a 26-point, 16-rebound double-double during his Dallas debut and missed nearly six weeks due to an adductor strain.

Since returning to the lineup in the last week of March, "the Brow" has understandably witnessed a dip in his production, averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in nearly 28 minutes per game. However, the team has drastically improved since AD’s return, winning three out of the last four games he participated in.

LeBron James acknowledged Anthony Davis’ role in the Lakers success

Shortly after the high-profile deal, Anthony Davis returned to the Crypto.com Arena. While he was unable to suit up for the highly-anticipated battle, the purple and gold honored him with a tribute video.

Following the 107-99 thriller on Feb. 26, LeBron James even spoke about his “best friend,” acknowledging big man's role in LA’s 2020 NBA championship and 2023 In-Season Tournament win.

“What AD was for this franchise and what AD did for this franchise from the moment we got him, to hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy, to the All-Star nods, to winning the first inaugural In-Season Tournament... obviously, our friendship goes without saying," James said. "He's one of my best friends, and it was great to see him get that recognition and have that moment.”

The Lakers and Mavericks are set to clash one final time before the regular season wraps up, with the clash scheduled for April 9 at the American Airlines Center. With Anthony Davis expected to be healthy, fans can look forward to finally seeing him take the court against his former team.

