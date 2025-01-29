LeBron James gives 2-word stamp of approval to Lakers forward’s posterizing Miles Bridges in Lakers vs Hornets game

LeBron James hyped up his new teammate Dorian Finney-Smith after the Los Angeles Lakers forward put Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges on a dunk poster. Although Finney-Smith has been averaging a career-low in points with the Lakers, his performance against the Hornets perhaps also sealed the game for the team.

It all unfolded in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. After the Lakers dominated the Hornets in the first quarter, the hosts crawled their way back into the game, cutting the Laker's lead to just two points in the first few minutes of the last quarter.

With the Lakers leading 108-106 with just over a minute remaining, LeBron James found Finney-Smith at the top of the key with a behind-the-back pass. Finney-Smith ball faked Mark Williams and dribbled towards the basket. With only Bridges defending him, the Laker forward took flight and brutally posterized the Hornets star.

Take a look at the video.

LeBron was hyped up by his teammates' thunderous dunk. He took to his social media and gave his approval of Finney-Smith's dunk.

"Yeah DoDo!!!!! 🦤💪🏽," James wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@kingjames]

The Lakers won the game 112-107 against the Hornets. James ended the game with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. Finney-Smith scored 6 points with 7 rebounds.

Dorian Finney-Smith gets honest about playing alongside LeBron James

Playing alongside LeBron James is not everyone's cup of tea. The Lakers star brings a lot of media scrutiny and eventually a lot of pressure for his teammates.

Being on the same team with arguably one of, if not the greatest of all time, comes with a price that everyone pays, and Dorian Finney-Smith was ready when he joined the Lakers to play alongside LeBron.

When Finney-Smith was asked about the experience of playing alongside the four-time NBA champion, he said he would one day have a story to tell his kids about playing alongside greatness.

"You know, it’s just something I can share with my kids," DFS said. "I get to see greatness and witness greatness and play alongside greatness."

Dorian Finney-Smith started his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. After seven seasons with the team, he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a Kyrie Irving trade. He was traded to the Lakers in his third season with the Nets, which sent D'Angelo Russell to Brooklyn.

LeBron James continues to uphold the high standards he has set throughout his career. In his 22nd season, the Lakers star is averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.

