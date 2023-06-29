There have been many sports movies made over the years with a terrible representation of gameplay. Well, LeBron James found another one.

The King tweeted out that he recently watched the original “Teen Wolf” from 1985 starring Michael J. Fox. James could not help but notice a few flaws:

“The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is no surprise that LeBron James picked up a few mistakes while watching the movie. He also noticed a few players out of place during some of the basketball scenes.

LeBron James @KingJames Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“Why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free throws?”

The film has often been criticized for its poor portrayal of basketball. It is a corny 80s movie at its core and the crew apparently did not have any basketball expert on set to catch the mistakes like players standing under the rim during free throws. The film focused more on the werewolf than basketball.

Has LeBron James made a basketball movie?

LeBron James is no stranger to basketball movies himself. He starred in and produced the remake of “Space Jam” in 2021. He recruited current players like Anthony Davis to star in the film to make sure the basketball was realistic, unlike the 80s version of “Teen Wolf.”

James of course looks even better in his documentary “More Than a Game.” The film documents the hype around James’ high school years as he became a sensation.

There have been many other basketball movies made through the years. Some ranging from the level of “Teen Wolf” to much better representations of the sport.

Most praise Spike Lee’s “He Got Game” as one of the best basketball movies of all time. NBA legend Ray Allen starred in the film alongside Denzel Washington. Allen of course gave the film credibility and made the basketball scenes more realistic due to his Hall of Fame skill level.

A 90s classic “White Men Can’t Jump” also gets the basketball right despite not using NBA players for most of its basketball scenes. Stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson hold their own in the scenes. Former NBA player Marques Johnson also appeared in the film.

Another film from the 90s that gets credit for its authenticity is "Blue Chips." It used multiple NBA players and coaches in the film to make sure the basketball looked right. Orlando Magic teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway made their acting debuts in the movie.

Poll : 0 votes