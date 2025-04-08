LeBron James gives honest assessment on his ball-handing compared to Kyrie Irving 

LeBron James is widely considered to be the greatest modern era basketball player of all time, with many NBA fans today arguing between him and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan about which player deserves the mantle of "GOAT". According to James, however, there are parts of his game that he still wants to improve at, referencing the skill of one of his former teammates.

LeBron James has built one of the greatest basketball careers in NBA history since entering the league straight out of high school at 18 years old in 2003. He has claimed four championships with three different teams, earned four MVP's and is already likely the greatest player over 40 years old in history despite not turning 40 until December.

On the Mind the Game podcast that he hosts alongside former NBA MVP Steve Nash, LeBron James talked about his commitment to honing his skills and spoke specifically about areas that he thinks he can still improve so late in his career. He mentioned his ball-handling, admitting that he might not ever be on the same level as former teammate Kyrie Irving.

"If there was a point in time where I feel like my ball-handling wasn't as good as I would like for it to be; I've never gonna be Steve Nash or Kyrie Irving when it comes to ball-handling," said James about his dribbling skills. "...but I can be myself, then I work on that a little bit more."

While LeBron James is one of the best passers of all time and has been called a 6-foot-9 point guard by some NBA experts, the Lakers forward hasn't been shy when admitting that other players might have some skills he doesn't. However, LeBron James has shown the ability to improve his craft as he has gotten older, making himself as much of a threat now as he used to be back in his prime.

LeBron James has developed himself into a dangerous three-point shooter

When LeBron James was making his way up the ranks of the NBA at the beginning of his career, he was relying mostly on his unstoppable physicality in order to dominate his opponents. When NBA franchises became accustomed to playing him and could strategize against him, they capitalized on the one major weakness in his repertoire; his inability to shoot three-pointers.

In the first eight years of his career, LeBron James shot better than 35% from three-point range only once. In his first two Finals appearances, the Spurs and Mavericks took advantage, daring LeBron to hoist up threes and using the strategy to beat him. Since 2011, though, James has shot better than 35% from deep in 10 of the next 14 seasons, including north of 40% last season.

James is considered be one of the best all-around players the game has ever seen and his comments on his ball-handling when compared to Irving and others provides a understanding of how he got there. James has always been committed to be the best version of himself, improving his game so that it has as little weaknesses as possible as he pursues his fifth title.

