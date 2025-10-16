  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • LeBron James gives Steph Curry glowing 2-word compliment as Warriors star schools Bryson DeChambeau in pickup game

LeBron James gives Steph Curry glowing 2-word compliment as Warriors star schools Bryson DeChambeau in pickup game

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:29 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
LeBron James gives Steph Curry glowing 2-word compliment as Warriors star schools Bryson DeChambeau in pickup game - Source: Imagn

Steph Curry gave golfer Bryson DeChambeau a taste of his on-court magic in a one-on-one pickup game shared on social media, and the display left LeBron James in awe of the Golden State Warriors superstar’s skills.

Ad

Curry unleashed his full bag of tricks, dazzling with his trademark shooting and ball-handling before dropping DeChambeau with an ankle-breaking move. To close the highlight reel, Curry drained his signature turnaround 3-pointer and capped it off with his signature “night night” celebration.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LeBron, impressed by the performance, dropped a comment under the post, referencing the same move.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Night Night!” James wrote.
LeBron James&#039; comment
LeBron James' comment

Curry has been in midseason form throughout the preseason, averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Ad

In his latest preseason outing, a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry erupted for a preseason-high 28 points, including four triples, along with six rebounds and five assists.

James, meanwhile, won’t take the floor during the preseason and is expected to miss the start of the regular season for the first time in his career.

The Lakers announced Thursday that James will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to right-side sciatica, an issue he’s been managing since July that also kept him out of training camp.

Ad

Despite being two of the league’s oldest active stars, both Steph Curry and LeBron James aim to prove they can continue leading championship-caliber teams as they enter another title hunt with their revamped rosters.

Steph Curry tops LeBron James in NBA GM survey for best leader

In NBA.com’s annual GM survey released by John Schuhmann last week, Steph Curry was voted the league’s best leader, earning 43% of the vote, far ahead of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (13%) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (10%).

Ad

LeBron James tied for fourth place with 7%, joining MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Curry, who also won the same category last year, swept several other leadership-related honors. He topped the “Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?” question for the second consecutive year, receiving 47% of the vote.

He also placed third in “Player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments” and in “best point guard,” trailing only Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.

Curry again ranked first as both the best pure shooter and best at moving without the ball, two categories he also dominated last year.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications