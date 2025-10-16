LeBron James gives Steph Curry glowing 2-word compliment as Warriors star schools Bryson DeChambeau in pickup game

Steph Curry gave golfer Bryson DeChambeau a taste of his on-court magic in a one-on-one pickup game shared on social media, and the display left LeBron James in awe of the Golden State Warriors superstar’s skills.Curry unleashed his full bag of tricks, dazzling with his trademark shooting and ball-handling before dropping DeChambeau with an ankle-breaking move. To close the highlight reel, Curry drained his signature turnaround 3-pointer and capped it off with his signature “night night” celebration. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron, impressed by the performance, dropped a comment under the post, referencing the same move.“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Night Night!” James wrote.LeBron James' commentCurry has been in midseason form throughout the preseason, averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.In his latest preseason outing, a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry erupted for a preseason-high 28 points, including four triples, along with six rebounds and five assists.James, meanwhile, won’t take the floor during the preseason and is expected to miss the start of the regular season for the first time in his career.The Lakers announced Thursday that James will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to right-side sciatica, an issue he’s been managing since July that also kept him out of training camp.Despite being two of the league’s oldest active stars, both Steph Curry and LeBron James aim to prove they can continue leading championship-caliber teams as they enter another title hunt with their revamped rosters.Steph Curry tops LeBron James in NBA GM survey for best leaderIn NBA.com’s annual GM survey released by John Schuhmann last week, Steph Curry was voted the league’s best leader, earning 43% of the vote, far ahead of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (13%) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (10%).LeBron James tied for fourth place with 7%, joining MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.Curry, who also won the same category last year, swept several other leadership-related honors. He topped the “Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?” question for the second consecutive year, receiving 47% of the vote.He also placed third in “Player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments” and in “best point guard,” trailing only Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.Curry again ranked first as both the best pure shooter and best at moving without the ball, two categories he also dominated last year.