"LeBron James doesn't have a gun to this organization's head" - Nick Wright on who to blame for the Lakers' poor performances

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems to be the only person exempt from criticism this season for the tumultuous campaign the Lakers are currently having.

On Fox Sports' morning show, First Things First, sports media personality Nick Wright questioned the Lakers' front office and their recruitment over the summer as LeBron James has taken the brunt of the blame for the roster. Wright said:

"LeBron James doesn't have a gun to this organization's head. LeBron James signed a contract extension a year ago, after the championship. If Pelinka didn't think Russ would work, but LeBron wanted it, Pelinka could have said it doesn't matter I'm the GM."

Nick Wright also lambasted everyone in the Lakers organization and has called for everyone's job security to be under threat. Wright said:

"Everyone involved with the Lakers should be uneasy except for maybe the 37-year-old who is going to win the scoring title."

Nick Wright went on to question head coach Frank Vogel and some of the decisions he has made throughout the season. Wright continued:

"It's an insult that a guy, who needed a dozen games to figure out you can't play Rondo and Westbrook at the same time, who needed even longer to figure out Deandre Jordan is fossilized, that that guy should just be a made man, it's a little odd to me."

Can LeBron James resurrect the Lakers' season?

King James against the Sacramento Kings

Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James continues to have a spectacular season that defies age and logic. At 37, King James is averaging 28.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting the ball nearly 52% from the field and better than 36% from beyond the arc.

But there is only so much one man can do, as this is a team sport at the end of the day. With two key players in Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn missing a significant number of games, James has received little to no help from his teammates thus far. Superstar Russell Westbrook was brought in to ease James' workload, but the move ended up with James needing to do even more just to come up with a win.

The Lakers have become so desperate to make things work that head coach Frank Vogel decided to play LeBron James at center. The idea is to surround their superstar with shooters who will space the floor better and clear a pathway to the rim for James to attack. But the defensive deficiencies in this small lineup have cost the Lakers as James is undersized while playing the five.

LeBron James is also taking the most attempts from 3-point range in his career with 7.9 shots per game from long distance. As he got older, James has played more of a perimeter game to avoid the physicality and banging inside.

But with AD's return to action imminent, there is a renewed sense of hope that the duo of James and Davis can put the house in order and get the Lakers back on track. Davis' defensive presence will do the Lakers a world of good as they are currently ranked 18th in the league in terms of defensive rating.

The return of AD will also, in all likelihood, see LeBron play less at the five and not have to play with his back to the basket. Either way, as great as James has been thus far, the rest of the Lakers will have to step up and get their act together if they want to progress deep into the postseason.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

