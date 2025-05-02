LeBron James was hampered in elimination game by MCL sprain: Report

Late in LeBron James and the LA Lakers' Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James banged knees with Donte DiVincenzo. Immediately, James fell to the ground, grabbing at his leg. Moments later, he was seen going back to the locker room.

While he wound up returning to action, James reportedly suffered a sprained MCL in the collision, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who broke the news to fans via X, formerly known as Twitter.

As McMenamin reported in a follow-up, had LA managed to get the win on Wednesday, the team would've wound up playing without James in Game 6.

