LeBron James hilariously calls out Draymond Green's "extracurricular activities" after Warriors star's outburst

The end of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers turned out to be an action-packed thriller, highlighted by Draymond Green’s outburst. LeBron James spoke about Green’s animated gestures towards the officials, hilariously referring to it as “extracurricular activities”.

“Every time you go against Draymond (Green), you know there's gonna be some extracurricular activities,” James said.

Green’s reaction came after the officials missed a crucial call late in the game. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year was convinced that the Lakers took longer than 8 seconds to advance the ball past half-court. Replay footage validated Green’s frustration, confirming that the officials had indeed overlooked the 8-second violation.

A few plays later, James playfully mimicked Draymond’s fiery outburst, drawing laughter from supporters at the Crypto.com Arena.

James entertained the nearly 19,000-strong crowd with a historic performance, tallying 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, and six three-pointers in the Lakers' 120-112 victory.

LeBron James receives praise from teammates

LeBron James made history as the first player aged 30 or older to record 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ 3-pointers in a single game. His dominant performance propelled the Lakers to a 2-0 record in the Luka Doncic era and secured their 10th victory in the last 12 games.

As expected, James’ dominance drew praise from his teammates, who were left in awe.

“I don't think anybody's ever seen anything like this... I tapped him on the shoulder and told him thank you for this one because I didn't show up like I needed to,” Austin Reaves lauded James.

"He had 42 and 17 with eight assists. He's leading us in every way,” Gabe Vincent said.

The 40-year-old has stepped up his game as the All-Star break nears. Through the first three games of February, he's averaging a staggering 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game, positioning himself as an early favorite for the Western Conference Player of the Month honor.

