LeBron James hilariously mocks Stephen A. Smith and shares veteran analyst's boxing video "WHOMP WHOMP"

LeBron James continued his roast of Stephen A. Smith with a hilarious social media jab. Taking to Instagram soon after the LA Lakers' 120-119 win, where the 4x NBA champion pushed the ball in for a bucket with a clutch play, James posted a clip of Smith's boxing workout.

He added a comic caption to boot:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP"

This comes from the veteran forward firing back at the ESPN analyst for his take on the whole shebang between the two a few days ago. James addressed the spat on the Pat McAfee show, saying Smith made it personal between the two parties with these remarks on his son, Bronny James.

"On a Taylor Swift tour run right now": LeBron James takes a shot at Stephen A. Smith

Speaking on 'The Pat McAfee Show', LeBron James minced no words when he called out Smith:

“He’s on a Taylor Swift tour run right now. It started off with, ‘I didn’t want to address it; I wasn’t going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it.’ Mother*****r, are you kidding me? If it’s one person that couldn’t wait until the video had dropped so you could address it, it’s your a**.”

Earlier, Smith had been critical of the father-son duo and, in January, remarked that he wished “nothing but the best” for Bronny James. At the same time, he also suggested that James' commitment to play with his older son and the latter's initial struggles in the NBA had exposed him to unwarranted and scathing critique.

The tension between the two came to a head when LeBron James confronted Smith for his coverage of Bronny when the Lakers played the New York Knicks. It was an animated conversation that later saw Smith discuss the confrontation on multiple podcasts.

