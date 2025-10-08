LeBron James hit with lawsuit as furious Lakers fan suing him after being duped by high-stakes Hennessy Ad

Fan reaction to LeBron James' controversial &quot;Second Decision&quot; has ranged from frustration to amusement. One fan, however, has gotten so enraged that he has taken legal action against the LA Lakers superstar.According to reports, a 29-year-old man named Andrew Garcia has filed a lawsuit against James, who has supposedly &quot;duped&quot; him into thinking that the four-time NBA champion would be announcing his retirement with the much-hyped 2025 &quot;Decision.&quot; Believing that this season would be confirmed as James' last in the NBA, Garcia purchased two tickets to the Lakers' final regular season game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe so-called &quot;Second Decision&quot; turned out to be a Hennessy ad, leaving Garcia to regret spending a massive amount on the tickets. After James released a teaser for his announcement, the cheapest ticket price for the Lakers' final regular season home game was said to have gone from $85 to $445. Reportedly, Garcia is seeking $856 in damages.In the wake of the advertisement revelation, NBA fans have been mocked for thinking that James would actually announce his retirement in this manner. During a media availability in a Lakers practice session, head coach JJ Redick even called reporters &quot;idiots&quot; for believing the retirement speculations.Meanwhile, James' teammates brushed off the advertising tactics. Rui Hachimura admitted that LBJ &quot;loves&quot; to do things like this, while Austin Reaves recalled how he got &quot;a couple of calls&quot; related to James' &quot;Decision.&quot;While Hachimura and Reaves sounded amused, Garcia literally and figuratively paid the price for putting stock into the much-hyped announcement. Time will tell if his lawsuit against the NBA's all-time leader in career points will amount to anything.&quot;I'm going to wonder if you were drinking something before the game&quot;: Stephen A. Smith calls out LeBron James on &quot;Second Decision&quot; stuntMeanwhile, one media personality who isn't particularly fond of James has called out the Lakers superstar for the stunt he pulled.Speaking on &quot;First Take,&quot; Stephen A. Smith let James know that he would be watching this upcoming season with keen interest.&quot;If you play like garbage at any point in time when it really really counts, I'm going to think about that Hennessy commercial and wonder if you were drinking something before the game,&quot; Smith said.ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsLINK&quot;If you play like garbage at any point in time when it really really counts, I'm going to think about that Hennessy commercial and wonder if you were drinking something before the game.&quot; Stephen A. Smith called out LeBron James' alcohol ad 👀Notably, Smith added that he would much rather see the Lakers go to the NBA Finals as he doesn't prefer being in a place like Oklahoma City.