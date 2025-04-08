LeBron James hits back at nostalgia-ridden fans for glorifying older generation

On Tuesday, LeBron James and Steve Nash released the second episode of Season 2 of Mind The Game. The two discussed a wide range of topics, from year 22 for James, to the importance of routines, and everything in between.

At one point, the duo spoke about the differences in eras, with Nash saying that the two need to help educate fans on the modern NBA.

James spoke about one of the key differences between the modern NBA and eras past, saying that fans back in the day were lucky to get to watch a game or two a week.

"I think if our fans will really go back and watch some of those games, they will realize then maybe that's not something we would want to see on a night to night basis," James said. "Because the difference between our game now is that all of our games are on television every single day. ... You can watch all of our games.

"In the 80s and 90s you may be able to catch one game if you had it locally. ... and if not then you may not see a game right for a long time."

"We should appreciate and celebrate our game," - LeBron James calls on NBA fans to appreciate modern NBA as past eras

While discussing the differences between eras, LeBron James called fans to appreciate the modern NBA the same way they revere eras past.

"I think the nostalgia of the game, I think just a deeper conversation of why we should appreciate and celebrate our game of basketball today, our athletes of today just like the 60s and 70s and 80s and 90s guys were celebrated, and 2000s guys were celebrated," James said.

The conversation between the two shifted to James' offseason preparation; however, based on the future Hall of Famer's comments, it sounds like the two will be circling back around to the topic in the future.

