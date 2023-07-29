LeBron James' 'I Promise school' which cost $8 million in taxpayer money, shows shocking results for 8th grade math exams

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the court. While off the court, he is a philanthropic savant who often looks to give back to his community.

One of the best indicators of James' philanthropy is his 'I Promise' school, which is situated in Akron, Ohio, the town LeBron James grew up in.

The goal of the 'I Promise School,' as detailed on their website, is to help children who are falling behind in their education and are at 'risk of falling through the cracks.'

However, according to a recent post on Reddit, it appears that the school is struggling to make significant headway with its students in the mathematics department, as no 8th-grade student has passed a state maths exam in the past three years.

Nevertheless, the 'I Promise School' was created to give underprivileged youth that were struggling in the mainstream education system a place to thrive and prosper.

As such, if the children are frequently attending the educational facility and are catching up with their peers, the results of these exams should not be the measuring stick for the success of LeBron James' school.

Jeanie Buss plans to retire LeBron James' jersey

Despite only being with the Los Angeles Lakers for five seasons, it appears that the franchise is already planning to retire LeBron James' jersey when he calls time on his career.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Jeanie Buss discussed her reasoning behind why she believes LeBron James should have his Lakers jersey retired.

Buss told Medina:

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame”

He continued:

“When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.”

If LeBron James can help lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another championship before his time with the franchise comes to an end, then Lakers fans around the world would likely agree with Jeanie Buss' sentiment.

However, with just one ring in five years, the decision to hang a LeBron James jersey from the rafters of the Crypto.com arena may cause heated debate within the Lakers fanbase.

LeBron James has confirmed he will return for the 2023-24 NBA season after originally contemplating retirement following his team's elimination from the 2023 Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

