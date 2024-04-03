LeBron James inadvertently snaps Metro Boomin's 'pick your sides' sentiment, promotes Drake after 'Like That' jam 

LA Lakers star LeBron James has formed strong connections with popular individuals, such as rapper Drake. Interestingly, the promotion of the men's grooming line from "The Shop" used Drake's famous "Big as the what?" line amid the rapper's beef with 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar.

Spotted in Times Square, New York, "The Shop" men's grooming line was showcased through virtual billboards for pedestrians. With the massive advertisements, it was a great opportunity to use one of Drake's verses for the caption, with the Kendrick Lamar beef still a strong topic of discussion.

The viral feud started on Mar. 22, 2024, when Metro Boomin and Future released their collab album, "We Don't Trust You." In one of the 17 tracks on the project, the song, "Like That," released widespread attention for the shots aimed at Drake by Kendrick Lamar's commanding verse as a feature.

In his verse, the critically acclaimed rapper called out Drake's alleged subpar albums of late. The verse also names his and rapper J.Cole's claim of being two of the top rappers in the industry.

Moreover, producer Metro Boomin also tweeted, "Once you pick a side stay there," on X regarding the beef. The LA Lakers star has yet to comment or mention the beef but seems to approve of the usage of Drake's line for the promotion of his skin care products with "The Shop."

Additionally, James was caught on video rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's verse from Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," as per ESPN's Omar Raja. This took place before the start of the LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets game on Sunday night.

What was Metro Boomin's reaction to LeBron James rapping to Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That?"

LeBron James is known to be good friends with Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, amid the feud between the two artists, the four-time NBA champion couldn't help but get into the energy of Lamar's diss verse before the start of Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a sign of things to come as the 20-time NBA All-Star went off for 40 points (13/7 shooting, including 9/10 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and five assists, leading the Lakers to a 116-104 win.

Moreover, producer Metro Boomin was fond of LeBron James rapping to the song and following it up with one of his best performances this season. He shared his reaction on X.

"Bro was warming up to 'Like That' then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points," Boomin posted.

This isn't the first time LeBron James was seen rapping as he has also shared some of his favorite songs and verses on his Instagram stories, showing off his skills in that department.