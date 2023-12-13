LeBron James injury: LA Lakers star uncertain to play against Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

LeBron James has been dealing with a calf injury since November 10. He has played through the majority of his games while hurt, missing only one game so far. However, it appears that the icon could miss his second game since getting injured. The LA Lakers are scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, which will be the first face-off between the two teams this season.

Numerous fans have been anticipating a battle between LeBron James and NBA rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Unfortunately, there's a chance that their wait is prolonged. According to sources, LeBron said after the loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that he's unsure if he'll be able to play against the Spurs on Wednesday.

While this comes as a bummer to some, luckily the Lakers have back-to-back games against the Spurs. If LeBron does end up missing Wednesday night's matchup, he'll have enough time to rest for Friday's game. Given how much strain James has put on his body from the NBA In-Season Tournament matches, a well-deserved rest is what he needs so he doesn't worsen his calf injury.

What to expect from LeBron James' first encounter with Victor Wembanyama?

Even before getting drafted into the NBA, several fans and analysts hyped up Victor Wembanyama to be the greatest prospect since LeBron James. Having that type of comparison, fans can't help but be intrigued by what a matchup between the two stars would look like.

While Wembanyama technically has the upper hand considering that he's a young towering figure, James is still playing like he's in his prime despite almost turning 39 years old. Given how arguably the greatest player of all time is still playing in the league, the French giant would surely want to take on LeBron in one-on-one situations to prove his worth as a player.

Without a doubt, Victor Wembanyama would put up a good fight on defense considering how he could block shots easily. However, given all the experience under his belt, LeBron James would likely use his wits over the rookie and overpower the young man on the hardwood.