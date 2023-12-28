LeBron James injury: Lakers star status for game vs Hornets revealed with new ailment

Father Time could be slowly kicking in for LeBron James as he has been listed as questionable with a new injury heading into his next game. The LA Lakers are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and as many as five players for the Purple and Gold, including James, could miss the game. These other players are Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent.

According to a recent report, James is dealing with a left knee contusion. He previously had a calf contusion which he played through for the majority of the season. Although listed as questionable for Thursday night, given how he has managed to play through his previous injury, it's likely he could do the same.

LeBron James could break another record if he remains healthy or plays through his injuries

LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA. He'll turn 39 on Saturday and is playing in his 21st season. So, one could easily assume that James holds the record for most career games played. However, Robert Parish's record still stands at 1,611 career games.

James could've easily broken the record had he been more available in the last three seasons. However, given the injuries the King dealt with, his record chase was prolonged. Despite Father Time slowly kicking in for LBJ, it appears that he still has some gas left in the tank and could play for a few more seasons.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, James could likely beat the record by the time he turns 42 years old. That's if he's still playing in the NBA by that time and also if he manages to stay healthy or plays through his injuries throughout that period.

LeBron James previously expressed his interest in playing alongside his son Bronny in the league one day. That means it's most likely that James will stay in the league next season as Bronny is expected to enter the 2024 NBA draft. As for the couple of years after his son's rookie year, that remains to be seen.