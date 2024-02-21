LeBron James injury status: Latest on Lakers star forward ahead of game vs Warriors after 2024 NBA All-Star break

LeBron James indicated heading into All-Star weekend that he wasn't at 100%. While the 20-time All-Star didn't miss out on the chance to participate in the weekend's festivities, he played just 13 minutes before checking out.

Since then, there has been plenty of concern regarding his status for the Lakers' clash with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

It is unclear as to whether or not James will play on Thursday. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James missed practice on Wednesday with an excused absence, with the expectation being that he'll meet the team in Golden State.

On Sunday, McMenamin reported that LeBron James indicated he will undergo treatment on his left ankle before Thursday's game. In the same report, he quoted James as saying he might "possibly" miss out on Thursday's game.

The team still has plenty of time before they have to submit an injury report to NBA.com. It sounds like there won't be full clarification on the situation until prior to tomorrow's game.

Looking at LeBron James' injury history, and the importance of a Lakers' win

While LeBron James was injury-free for much of his career, since joining the LA Lakers, he has continued to deal with lower-body injuries. James missed significant time several years back for a groin injury. However, in this case, it's the future Hall of Famer's ankle giving him trouble.

After dealing with a calf contusion earlier in the season, James is now experiencing discomfort as a result of peroneal tendinopathy. While the injury isn't expected to require surgery or an extended absence, lingering pain in his left ankle could be problematic for James.

So far this season, he has played in 49 of the team's 56 games while putting up some impressive numbers. He's averaging 7.8 assists per game, his highest since the 2020-21 season. Similarly, his three-point percentage is up to 39.5%, his best since the 2012-13 season.

He led the Lakers to the inaugural NBA Cup win. However, heading into the season's final stretch, the Lakers have struggled. Questions have surfaced regarding both LeBron James and coach Darvin Ham's future with the team, further adding pressure to the ninth-place team.

With the Golden State Warriors sitting just behind them in 10th place, Thursday's game is a must-win for both teams.