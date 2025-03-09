LeBron James Injury Status: NBA insider reveals potential return timeline for Lakers star post-groin strain

LeBron James sounded the alarms within the LA Lakers after exiting Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury. The four-time NBA champion left in the fourth quarter when the Lakers were trailing the Celtics.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday that James will initially be out for at least two weeks as he waits for more tests.

"Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation," Charania tweeted.

James left the game with 22 points while leading the LA in rebounds (14) and assists (nine).

James left the game with 6:44 left on the clock, hurting the team's chances to overcome the 94-85 deficit. Luka Doncic and Co. managed to cut the lead to four points (96-92) before the Celtics took off again and secured a 111-101 victory to even the regular-season series to one win per team.

Shortly after the game, LeBron James stated he doesn't think the injury was as severe as the one he suffered on Christmas Day in 2018.

"Not much concern," LeBron said. "Obviously, we go day to day, look at it each day, see if it gets better, and take the proper measurements to see what we need to do going forward."

Shams Charania notes key differences between LeBron James' groin injuries

As part of his report, Shams Charania clarified LeBron James felt this injury different than the 2018 issue.

The LA Lakers should feel relief now that James showed positive signs regarding this injury. They remain in the top three of the Western Conference standings and have a star like Luka Doncic ready to lead them to get more wins while LeBron James returns.

The Slovenian guard finished Saturday's game with a team-high 32 points, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

