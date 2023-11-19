LeBron James Injury Update: LA Lakers star could miss game vs Houston Rockets (Nov 19)

LeBron James could miss his second game of the 2023-24 NBA season on Sunday when the LA Lakers host the Houston Rockets. James was sidelined for the first time during the Lakers’ 116-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12. Darvin Ham told reporters that the injury was minor and that the training staff was just overly cautious. “King James” returned in the Lakers’ next three games.

James, however, is back on the Lakers’ injury report for the same injury that forced him to sit out. He is apparently still dealing with a left half contusion, which he likely suffered against the Phoenix Suns. The four-time MVP collided with Kevin Durant and grimaced in pain for minutes. It was reason enough for the Lakers to hold him out against the said game versus the Blazers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James, however, didn’t show any signs of struggling with the said injury when he returned to play the next three games. After a 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings, he was asked by reporters about the status of his calf. James responded that he was not 100% but he was good to go.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA’s all-time points leader played 35 minutes. The LA Lakers couldn’t put their opponents away early. Had they managed to cruise to a win, they might have given James some respite. Instead, they needed him to drag the team to the finish line.

LeBron James might still be feeling the discomfort of that collision with Durant. He may end up missing another game when his team takes on the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The LA Lakers could end up running LeBron James to the ground

The LA Lakers planned to keep LeBron James minutes between 29-32 for the 2023-24 season. He is into his 21st year in the NBA and will turn 38 years old in December. James has been injured more times over the last six years than in the first 15 years of his career.

As much as the Lakers want to monitor James’ minutes, they don’t look like that goal is attainable without suffering losses. Darvin Ham has been forced to let the oldest player in the NBA continue to carry the team time and again to eke out victories.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James played 29 minutes or less just three times in 12 games. He had 29 against the Denver Nuggets in the season-opening loss to the defending champs. James also saw action in just 27 minutes in a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8. The least he played was on Nov. 14 when the LA Lakers hammered the Memphis Grizzlies.

James is averaging 33.9 minutes per game. Without counting the blowout win against the Grizzlies, he has been averaging 35.5 minutes. It’s not just the minutes as well. He has been their best player on most nights.

The Lakers need more from Anthony Davis and from everyone else to avoid running LeBron James to the ground before the playoffs have even started.