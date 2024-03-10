LeBron James Injury Update: LA Lakers' superstar's status revealed against Minnesota Timberwolves (March 10)

In the LA Lakers' impressive 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the purple and gold unit was without LeBron James due to his sore left ankle. Heading into the team's scheduled game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, the Lakers star is listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

LeBron James' injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings, forcing the 20-time NBA All-Star to leave the game. According to Lakers Nation's Daniel Starkand, James received proper treatment for his ankle injury during the 2024 NBA All-Star break, which resulted in him sitting out the Golden State Warriors game on Feb. 22.

This was the same injury that forced James to sit out the Lakers' final regular-season game before the NBA All-Star break against the Utah Jazz. With LA still eyeing to secure a play-in spot before the season ends, it would want to remain as cautious as possible when it comes to the superstar forward.

Following his injury on Wednesday night, LeBron James reassured Lakers fans that there isn't much concern about his injury status, as per CBS Sports' Sam Quinn and Jack Maloney.

"I'll be all right," James said. "It's just my ankle. It's just what I've been dealing with before the [All-Star] break, after the break. I'm just managing it the best way I can. I played the whole third, sat a little bit to start the fourth, and when I got back in, it kind of just — whatever. It's just something I've been dealing with."

James' comments remain optimistic about where his condition stands, considering how well he has taken care of his body throughout his career, especially this season. However, the best case for him and the team is to not rush his recovery process and return timeline, as they want him fresh in the final stretch of the season.

Moreover, LeBron James is averaging 25.3 points (52.8% shooting, including 40.5% from 3-point range), 8.0 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

What is the LA Lakers' record without LeBron James?

With the four-time NBA champion's questionable status tonight, what is the LA Lakers' record without LeBron James? As of now, the team has a 5-4 record this season without its superstar forward.

The Lakers continue to navigate ways to be an effective unit whenever LeBron James isn't available, even in quarters when he needs to get some much-needed rest on the bench.

The Lakers' 123-122 win against the Milwaukee Bucks showed what this team is capable of when they combine all of their efforts to deliver a win without the services of the 20-time NBA All-Star. From D'Angelo Russell's 44-point outing to Anthony Davis' 22 points and 13 rebounds performance, the Lakers knew that they needed to win the game, without resorting to any excuses.