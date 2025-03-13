LeBron James injury update: Lakers coach JJ Redick makes massive announcement on star's status before Bucks game 

Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed the latest update for LeBron James, hinting the 21x All-Star could return soon. Redick said that James is day-to-day moving forward after returning to LA for treatment before Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James suffered a groin strain in Saturday's battle against the Boston Celtics. He pulled out as a precaution and has been out since. James being day-to-day is a significant upgrade, which makes it possible for him to return early when the Lakers finish their road trip on Friday against Denver.

The Lakers have gone 0-1 in James' injury absence after losing 111-108 in Monday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. With Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith also on the sidelines for that game, the Lakers were severely shorthanded in the frontcourt.

James has been the Lakers' best player since February, averaging 28.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists, shooting 53.2%, including 39.4% from 3 on a staggering 7.3 attempts. The four-time MVP led the Lakers to a 12-3 run in 15 games.

Exploring LeBron James' possible return date

LeBron James was initially reported to miss one or two weeks with a left groin strain. The Lakers star is inching closer to a week-long absence since he sustained the injury. With James returning to LA and getting a day-to-day status upgrade, he could play against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday or the Spurs on Monday.

Both games are at home for the Lakers. Ideally, a return against the Spurs seems ideal. It's an easier matchup for him to settle in following this injury setback, as San Antonio is not contending for the playoffs. With Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox ruled out for the season, the Spurs are a relatively weaker opposition for the LA Lakers than the Suns.

The Lakers play their next three games against Denver, Milwaukee and Chicago at home, too, so LA will have options regarding an ideal return for the Lakers. In the meantime, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes could be back early, giving LA the luxury of resting LeBron James for a lengthier period.

