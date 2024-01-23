LeBron James injury update: Lakers star's status for critical game vs Clippers revealed (January 23)

The LA Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Tuesday’s game against the LA Clippers due to a left ankle injury. He is coming off an impressive 28-point game performance on Sunday, leading the Lakers to a 134-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The four-time MVP played without any sign of the said injury.

James, though, has been dealing with ankle issues since the start of the month. He sat out the Lakers’ 132-125 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13 to give his ankle a rest. The 21-year-veteran returned to play against the OKC Thunder two nights later but has been questionable since coming back.

LA’s decision to sideline LeBron James on Tuesday is a little surprising. The Lakers are not playing a back-to-back set and he looked spry in the win versus Portland. This update will be something Laker Nation will be worried about as the second half of the season rolls on.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James’ ankle problem started on Dec. 20 versus the Chicago Bulls. Although he finished that game, he was ruled out for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves the following night.

The left ankle issue resurfaced on Jan. 4 in LA’s blowout 110-96 loss to the Miami Heat. “King James” struggled hitting just 6-for-18 to finish with 12 points in the embarrassing loss. Since that Heat game, he has been a staple in the injury report for the same reason.

The matchup against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13 was the last time LeBron James was not cleared for game time due to his ankle injury. He must be in significant pain that the Lakers had to announce a day before the Clippers tussle that he would not be available.

When will LeBron James return?

The LA Lakers will be at home on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. If the pain has subsided and he’s ready to go, he could be cleared for game time.

If he is still sidelined, his next opportunity will be the start of a season-long six-game winning streak on Jan. 27 in Golden State. Each game that James will miss will be a big blow to the Lakers. He remains arguably their best player.

There is still enough time, though, to compete for a playoff spot. The Lakers are willing to sideline him to get him healthy for the final push of the regular season.

