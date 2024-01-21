LeBron James continues to be on the LA Lakers' injury report ahead of their latest game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. LeBron has missed only four games this season, though. The Lakers star has played through injuries amid LA's inconsistent year.

The Lakers are 21-22 after 43 games, 10th in the Western Conference. Things aren't looking bright in LA after an NBA In-Season Tournament win. The under .500 record is alarming, considering LeBron's been as available as he was in the 2019-20 championship run. The same goes for Anthony Davis, who has missed two games only.

The LA Lakers also have a deep roster around the two stars, but they haven't been able to compete at a high level.

LeBron James injury update

LeBron James' injury update of the Lakers-Trail Blazers game is that he's questionable. LeBron makes the injury report because of an ankle injury again. The Lakers star has dealt with multiple ailments before, but this has been a constant since around New Year's time.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is dealing with a left ankle tendinopathy. He got on the injury report for it on Jan. 4. He's missed one game because of the injury. Before that, he missed a game because of an ankle sprain and two games because of a calf contusion. LeBron's also dealt with a knee injury that lasted a couple of days after Christmas Day. He didn't miss any games due to the ailment.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers?

The Portland Trail Blazers-LA Lakers game will be locally televised. Spectrum SportsNet will carry out coverage in LA, while Root Sports Plus will show the game in Portland. Fans outside local regions can catch the game online via NBA League Pass.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson are among the players highlighting this game. Apart from LeBron, the Lakers have Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Taurean Prince (knee) questionable. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (knee) is probable, and Gabe Vincent (knee) is out.

For the Trail Blazers, Anferenee Simons (illness) and Scoot Henderson (nasal contusion) are questionable, while Shaedon Sharpe (groin) and Moses Brown (wrist) are out. Robert Williams III (knee) is out for the season.

The Trail Blazers are 12-29 this year. They are the underdogs in this game by a significant margin. However, the Lakers have often been outplayed by teams under .500, so Portland could be in this game if it capitalizes on LA's mistakes.

