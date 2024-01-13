LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on NBA's all-time leading scorer's status vs Utah Jazz (January 13)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Lakers are struggling despite LeBron missing only three games this season. They are 19-20 with the halfway point approaching. The injuries to the role players and their inconsistent plays, when available, have hindered LA's progress.

The Lakers are coming off a 127-109 loss against the Phoenix Suns, which saw them end their five-game homestand with a 2-3 record. LeBron's performances were also up and down during that stretch. Against the Suns, he produced only 10 points on three-of-nine shooting.

LeBron James injury update

LeBron James is dealing with an ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. The Lakers star's heavy workload is to blame for that issue, but it's an injury LeBron has played through.

The Lakers listed that injury against his name since Dec. 31. LeBron James will be unavailable for tonight's matchup with the Utah Jazz.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron has faced various injuries this season. On Dec. 5, he sustained a left calf contusion against the Phoenix Suns. He was on the injury report until Christmas Day. LeBron missed two games because of that injury.

On Christmas Day against the Celtics, he endured a knee injury after a collision with Jaylen Brown. He didn't miss any games due to that. He missed his third game of the year against the Timberwolves on Dec. 30 because of a general illness.

Since then, LeBron has been on the injury report for an ankle injury but is yet to miss a game. He will be a game-time decision and could miss the game if he does not meet the criteria to take the court before the contest.

LeBron James' heavy workload could be bothering him

The LA Lakers initially planned to keep LeBron James on a minute restriction to start the season. They played him for 29 minutes on opening night, but that plan got axed in their second game itself. The Lakers couldn't rely on their deep roster, with several role players frequently injured.

LeBron has played through injuries, missing only three games. He has also played at a playoff-caliber level early during the NBA In-Season Tournament, where the Lakers went 7-0. The heavy workload seems to have gotten to the 39-year-old 21-season veteran over his last few games.

In his last five games, LeBron has only averaged 20.2 points, shooting 43.8%, including 25.8% from the 3. He has had his moments during games, but the consistency and effort haven't been there for 48 minutes.

The Lakers are already struggling, so keeping LeBron on the sidelines isn't ideal. The supporting cast must up their efforts to help balance their leader's workload.