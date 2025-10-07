LeBron James Injury Update: NBA insider reports setback on Lakers star's timeline for preseason comeback

There are some questions about LeBron James' injury amid the LA Lakers' preseason games. Before the start of the exhibition games. Head coach JJ Redick told the media that James is suffering from a minor setback. His approach to James this season is to allow his body to rest and not tire him out before the start of the regular season.On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania gave an update on the Hall of Fame forward. According to him, King James has started to ramp up his current workouts, which is a good sign regarding his glute injury. Charania reported on &quot;NBA Today&quot; that the focus is to have him ready for the Lakers' Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21. This means any appearance for James in the preseason is unlikely to happen.&quot;I'm told LeBron James has started to ramp up here, he's doing a little bit on the court,&quot; Charania said. &quot;But I'm told the expectation is still he's likely gonna be out for the preseason. The goal being to be ready for Opening Night on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors.&quot;He's doing more and more on the court, starting to do more basketball activities. We'll see if he's able to get a game in before the regular season.&quot;LeBron James is entering his 23rd NBA season, and injuries are likely to happen to the 40-year-old star. At this point, getting ready for the regular season is more important than rushing his recovery to appear in a preseason game.JJ Redick plans collaboration amid LeBron James' injuryLeBron James' injury has prevented him from participating in team practices. However, the Lakers' coaching staff is collaborating through James' recovery process. Over the weekend, Redick commented on the team's approach regarding the four-time NBA champion.“For him, it’s different in year 23,” Redick said. “Normal return to play protocol, we try to get 1-on-1, 2-on-2, 3-on-3 exposures versus coaches and then that eventually gets to 3-on-3 live. He knows his body and so we’ll work with him…on making sure he gets to the a point of comfort where he can sort of be a full participant.“But he’s been on the court every day. He’s been in the weight room, continuing to get his body ready. But he’s been doing his individual workouts.”Initially, LeBron James' injury set him back from appearing in the first two preseason games. However, it looks like he'll miss the entire preseason due to his injury.The Lakers are focused on contending for the NBA championship this season, and having James at 100% is important to the team. Although he's the oldest member of the roster, he still plays a significant role in their success.