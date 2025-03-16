LeBron James Injury Update: NBA insider reveals Lakers star's potential return timeline post groin injury

LeBron James has not played in LA's last three games with a groin injury. During that stretch, the Lakers are winless without James, with a record of 0-3. Another Lakers superstar, Luka Doncic, has also missed time with calf and ankle injuries, making matters worse for the purple and gold.

However, ESPN insider Shams Charania was able to provide an update on King James, as Charania has reported that the power forward had his first on-court workout since sustaining the previously mentioned groin injury on Mar. 9:

"He's having his first on-court workout (since the injury) today. He is expected though to miss at least another week. His exact return will be based on how his body responds to increased activity over the coming days. The Lakers and James will be very cautious, he's 40 years old... look for him to miss at least another week of game action"

Per Charania, the Lakers and James now plan to rush him back from what appears to be a soft tissue injury that is expected to sideline him for another week at the minimum. LA have a busy stretch of games over the next week or so, as they'll play five games from this Sunday until next Sunday. They hope this stretch of games goes better without LeBron James than the first.

LeBron James seen celebrating Bryce James' California state championship win amidst groin injury rehab

The James family's presence in basketball is at multiple levels. LeBron James has played 22 seasons in the NBA and is considered one of the greatest players ever. His first-born son, Bronny James Jr., is in his rookie season in the NBA and is playing alongside his four-time league champion father on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, his youngest son - Bryce James - just won a state championship with his high school, Sierra Canyon. King James was seen in attendance at the game with his wife Savannah, celebrating as their son became a California state champion:

The video comes on an off day for the Lakers, as LeBron James is still nursing a groin injury he suffered on Mar. 9 against the Boston Celtics. It has been announced that James is expected to miss at least another week with the injury but will be with the team throughout his absence and rehab.

James' oldest son, Bronny James Jr, has seen added playing opportunities with the Lakers' injury troubles. However, Bryce now has bragging rights over Bronny, as Bronny's state championship tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never played.

