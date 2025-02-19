LeBron James injury update: NBA insider reveals Lakers' strategy on veteran star post-All-Star foot concerns

The latest on LeBron James' injury concerns and the LA Lakers' strategy were shared by NBA insider Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Charania said on an ESPN show that the four-time NBA champion appears to have a "day-to-day" status due to his foot concerns. He said that James will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

"I'm told that LeBron James will be re-evaluated later today and there's optimism that he can be able to play in at least one of the next two games," Charania said.

The Lakers return to action with a back-to-back set. They host the Charlotte Hornets (13-39) on Wednesday, a game scheduled initially on Jan. 9 but postponed due to the LA wildfires. On Thursday, they will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (23-32).

Charania delved into the strategies that the Lakers are weighing in for their 40-year-old star. He said LA is looking at a couple of routes: play and build chemistry with recently acquired star Luka Doncic or rest James for an extended period.

"What the Lakers are weighing here is on one hand, the importance of the Luka Doncic-LeBron James chemistry and what that would signify for the second half of the NBA season," Charania said. "But also, the other side of it, is weighing potentially sitting LeBron James against these two lesser opponents. ... As opposed to him playing, they could be looking at nine days of total rest."

LA is scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets (36-19) on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver. If the four-time NBA MVP sits out the next two games, there will be nine days of rest between Saturday's game and the Lakers' last game before the All-Star break, a 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen which route the Lakers will go with LeBron James, a 22-year NBA veteran.

LeBron James on missing the All-Star Game

LeBron James, a 21-time NBA All-Star, drew flak last weekend as he announced he would be missing the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday around two hours before tip-off.

James sat out the All-Star Game for the first time in his career and missed the opportunity to appear as a starter in a record 21st straight All-Star Game.

"With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what's coming on," James said.

James said pregame that he intends to be fresh and available in the LA Lakers' final 30 games. LA (32-20) looks to solidify its playoff position in the competitive Western Conference. They are fifth and are three games ahead of the first Play-In spot.

