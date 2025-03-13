LeBron James injury update: Superstar leaves team on medical recommendation as Lakers gear up for two blockbuster games

LeBron James will not be with the LA Lakers for the team's final two games of their current four-game road trip. The Purple and Gold are set to face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets on Friday. JJ Redick's team has already lost both games on this road trip.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron has left the Lakers and returned to Los Angeles following a recommendation from medical professionals as he continues to recover from a left groin strain.

"Lakers' LeBron James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, as he continues to progress well from a groin strain with the team finishing road trip Thursday in Milwaukee and Friday in Denver, league sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.

LeBron James suffered his latest injury setback during the LA Lakers' 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics. The four-time NBA champion left the game in the fourth quarter and went to the locker room, not returning for the remainder of the game.

Afterward, the veteran forward spoke with the media and confirmed that he would travel with the team for the remaining games of the road trip. He was seen on the bench in street clothes during the Purple and Gold's 111-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Fans react to latest update on LeBron James

Fans quickly reacted when Shams Charania reported that LeBron James had flown back to Los Angeles. Many netizens agreed that it was a smart decision, believing it would give the superstar the time he needs to recover more effectively.

"Smart decision to return to LA for treatment and good sign he is progressing well," a user commented.

"pretty much what i thought, rest the road trip and ramp up to play middle to end of next week," commented another user.

"Glad to hear, no need to rush. Much bigger prizes to play for this season," a fan said.

"King James playing it safe smart move for the long run," said another fan.

LeBron has shown impressive durability this season, especially given that it's his 22nd year in the league. He has missed just five of the Lakers' 63 games, appearing in 58.

