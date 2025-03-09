LeBron James injury update: Why did Lakers superstar exit key matchup vs Boston?

LeBron James left the Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics early in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He was seen grimacing in pain while holding his leg and was attended to by the medical team on the sidelines. With 6:44 remaining in the period, he then headed to the locker room.

It was later announced that LeBron James won't return to the game as he was dealing with a groin strain.

Coach JJ Redick spoke about LeBron's injury after the Lakers suffered a 111-101 loss against the Celtics. The Lakers coach affirmed that he is concerned about injury to his superstar but didn't have any further updates on him.

This is a developing story.

