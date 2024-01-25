LeBron James Injury Update: Will 4x NBA MVP return vs Bulls? (January 25)

LeBron James' injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of the LA Lakers home game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. LeBron missed the Lakers' 127-116 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday. It was announced a day before. The lingering left ankle issue was the reason for him to be on the sidelines.

LA valiantly fought in his absence but couldn't prevent a loss. However, the team came up short against the Clippers' star quartet. LeBron's presence may have seen the Lakers get over the hump, as they came within single digits in the late third and early fourth quarter, but lacked the execution down the stretch.

In the Lakers' previous two wins over the Clippers, LeBron was critical in the clutch. The Lakers are a game under .500 again and would need their star to play to gain momentum with a string of wins beginning Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James injury update vs Bulls

LeBron is questionable to face the Bulls. He's on the injury report because of a right ankle tendinopathy issue. It's not a long-term problem, but one that can cause frequent pain without any breaks. LeBron has played through the injury for a month, missing two games.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James sustained an ankle injury due to the excessive workload this season. In year 21, LeBron appeared in back-to-backs while playing a brief stretch of games. He's also sustained other ailments like a calf contusion and knee injury earlier in the season that has seen him listed on the injury report since Nov. 10.

Before missing two games because of his ankle issue, LeBron's other three absences came due to a calf issue and a general illness. He's been more available than in the last couple of seasons, but that hasn't translated into the Lakers' success yet.

The Lakers have a 20-20 record with LeBron and a 2-3 record without him this season. However, he's been exceptional with his production, averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting on 52/39/74 splits.

LeBron James' stats vs. Chicago Bulls

LeBron has played 63 games against the Bulls. He holds a 33-30 record against the six-time NBA champions. LeBron has averaged 28.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists vs. the Bulls. In his last game against Chicago on Dec. 19, LeBron tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in a 124-108 loss.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!