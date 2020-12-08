LeBron James intrigued by the possibility of teaming up with son after current LA Lakers deal expires

LeBron James was available to speak with the media for the first time after the commencement of training camp for the 2020-21 NBA season on Monday. He opened up on a variety of topics, but his most interesting comments were about the two-year $85 million extension he signed with the LA Lakers earlier this month.

LeBron James looking forward to teaming up with son Bronny after current LA Lakers deal expires

It was widely speculated that LeBron James added to his current contract with LA Lakers to ensure that he's a free agent when his son Bronny is eligible for the draft. The four-time NBA champion has come clean and suggested that this is indeed one of the better parts of his new deal.

As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron had the following to say:

"The best thing about it is the year I'll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school. So I'll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do forward, being around my family, being around my son more or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits. We'll see."

👀 Bronny throws down the inbound alley-oop in front of Dad! pic.twitter.com/MXaUtpkIBt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 29, 2020

Bronny James as an NBA prospect

Bronny James is a 6'2 point guard who plays for Sierra Canyon High School and is expected to graduate in 2023. We'll have to wait and see how he develops both physically and skill-wise over the next couple of years.

Bronny James

It must be noted that as per current regulations, he won't be eligible for the NBA Draft the same year LeBron James' contract with LA Lakers expires. This would be possible only if the CBA is amended to allow high school players to once again be directly drafted to the league. For what it's worth, LeBron himself followed that path.

Advertisement

Will LeBron and Bronny end up teammates in the league⁉️👀 (Via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/8zeBNNqDC2 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 2, 2020

For the time being, King James has to focus on the upcoming NBA campaign with the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold play their cross-town rivals LA Clippers to open both preseason and the regular season.

Also read: LeBron James expects Kyle Kuzma to take a huge leap with LA Lakers this season