LeBron James joins Rafael Nadal and Will Smith as investor in E1 Series: Report

LeBron James was announced as an All-Star on Thursday night for the 21st time, extending his personal record. However, LeBron continues to make moves as a businessman outside of his life as one of the NBA's all-time greats. The all-time leading scorer has added a new investment to his portfolio; E1, a powerboat racing series that is headquartered in England.

E1 Series was founded back in 2020 and welcomes LeBron James as an investor, adding to their list of big-name contributors who have invested $28 million into the league, according to PitchBook.

The league has garnered interest and investment from people like Will Smith, Rafael Nadal and Tom Brady. The competition is entering its second season, opening competition in Saudi Arabia today and tomorrow.

James is excited about his investment in the E1 Series, saying that he is looking forward to its future (via BlackBook Motorsports):

“As a lifelong fan of sports and competition, the opportunity to own an E1 team that represents such a high level of innovation in sports is incredibly exciting,” said James. “E1 is a new type of global competition that’s revolutionising water racing and I’m proud to be at the forefront of its expansion in season two.”

The boat racing league advertises itself as a mix of entertainment and environmental improvement efforts. The E1 Series' commitment to the creation of efficient all-electric watercraft along with its growing popularity in Europe makes it an attractive investment for LeBron James and other high-level investors.

LeBron James is also trying to get the Lakers to invest to make a playoff push

While LeBron James is a businessman and influential figure in multiple environments, he is still trying to make the most of his last seasons in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 24-18, good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but James and co-star Anthony Davis have expressed a desire for the team to improve the roster via trade before the February 6 deadline.

General manager Rob Pelinka has already made a move to improve the roster, moving D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. However, the team is somewhat unwilling to move on from their 2029 and 2031 first-round picks in efforts to preserve the team's future in the post-LeBron James era.

Despite how the season ends up going for LeBron and the Lakers, James definitely has a lot to look forward to when he decides to hang up his shoes, including looking over his investments in E1 Series and other companies he has bought into.

