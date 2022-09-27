“Showtime is now side show time” – NBA analyst enviously reacts to LeBron James potentially passing Kareem's scoring record, says it is merely possible because of LeBron James' longevity

NBA analyst Skip Bayless recently shared his thoughts on the prospect of LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the regular season. Bayless, unsurprisingly, couldn't help but criticize the 18-time All-Star.

On Undisputed with Skip & Shannon, both analysts discussed James entering season number 20 in the league. In typical Skip Bayless fashion, he didn't pass the opportunity to bash the four-time NBA champion. He said:

The reason Jeanie Buss said let's recommit to LeBron for two or three years ... because showtime is now side showtime

"Let's reinvest in LeBron, because he's still the face of the league and he's certainly the face of our franchise and we need him in purple & gold to break Kareem's record because that will take the focus off the stench that is our basketball team that we have let go south."

Bayless also weighed in on LeBron James' goals for the season and questioned if he was truly focused on winning. He continued:

"I would love to hear him be asked this question and say: 'That's all well and good, I hope it comes god willing but right now my focus is on winning a championship.' But he will never do that, because this is the all-time humble brag of 'I'm in awe of me'. The kid from Akron passing Kareem. Wow."

On Jeanie Buss giving LeBron a new contract of up to three years, Bayless said:

"Show time is now side show time. She knows they can't win with this group of players, so let's reinvest in LeBron."

The comments didn't sit too well with Bayless' co-host Shannon Sharpe, who slammed the reporter for having a problem with James' honesty.

Going into season number 20, LeBron is poised to cement his place as the NBA's all-time scoring leader. Although James holds the record for most points scored, the record for most points in the regular season is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBA fans are currently awaiting the start of the season, where James will look to break that record. With under a month to go until the start of the preseason, Skip Bayless believes that James is in awe.

LeBron James chasing records in season number 20

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Throughout the course of his time in the league, LeBron James has proven himself to be one of the greatest players we have ever seen. With four NBA championships and four Finals MVP's to his name, James has continued to reinvent himself over the course of his career. Most recently, he has adapted to a role which is similar to Magic Johnson.

With the season rapidly approaching, LeBron James will need just over 1,300 points to break the NBA record. Given that he has averaged just over 27 points per game over the course of his career, the NBA legend could set the record before the All-Star break.

Whether or not that translates into another championship for the LA Lakers will be interesting to see.

