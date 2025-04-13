LeBron James "Kenbassador" doll sale triggers massive crowd at Undefeated

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made history outside of the basketball court by being the first NBA player with a doll. Mattel, the company that manufactures the iconic Barbie doll, announced on Wednesday that James is the first professional athlete with a Ken doll in his likeness.

Ad

On Saturday, a limited release of the dolls was done at the UNDEFEATED store in La Brea, California. Some dolls sold there were reportedly signed by James and many fans queued to be among the first to get their hands on it.

A video was taken which showed how long the line got for those who wanted to purchase the doll.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The dolls are also set to become more widely available at midnight on Monday at Target, Amazon and Walmart with a price tag of $75.

Aside from a doll that has James' likeness, the package also contains several accessories: a pair of Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a gold watch, a cap and an "I Promise" wristband.

The doll is wearing a shirt that has the logo of the LeBron James Family Foundation and its tagline, "We Are Family." It also has a blue letterman jacket with James' initials on the chest, his No. 23 on the sleeve and Nike sneakers.

Ad

LeBron James jokingly said that his Ken doll needs to do some leg workouts

NBA players have had action and display figures in the past but this is the first time that one has had a doll made in their likeness. LeBron James got his hands on his doll and his reaction to it was caught on camera.

Ad

"He dope," James said on Friday, via the Associated Press. "That's so cool. This is so cool. Just a kid from Akron got his big headphones. That's dope.

The LA Lakers star then fiddled around with it, ensuring that it was wearing the "I Promise" wristband. He proceeded to fix the doll's appearance before commenting on its appearance.

"He might need to do a litle lifting," James said. "Legs looking a little skinny. Little frail fella."

Ad

Ad

The doll was made to honor James' work off the court. Mattel partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation to create it and why its logo is featured on the doll.

Mattel's website said it recognizes James' "positive impact on culture, style and community." It also mentioned that for every doll sold, the company will donate a copy of James' "I am More Than" book to "Save the Children."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More