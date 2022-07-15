“He’s gonna leave 1 guy in Russell Westbrook who can’t shoot, for another guy in Ben Simmons who’s afraid to shoot?” - NBA analyst says a LeBron James-Kevin Durant trade doesn’t sense for anyone

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the top stars in the NBA today, and both have been willing to switch teams during their careers. Still, a potential player swap between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers seems nearly impossible.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe believes it is also a bad idea for everyone. During a recent segment on Undisputed, Sharpe explained why.

"Kevin Durant, why would he want to go to LA and reunite with Russell Westbrook? When you said, five years ago, the reason why he left OKC was because of Russell Westbrook."

Even if Durant is willing to reunite with his former teammate, both players are different people than they were before. Kevin Durant is coming off one of his best seasons, whereas Westbrook has arguably regressed.

As for LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe believes that heading to Brooklyn will not work for James's career.

"LeBron, why would he want to go to the Nets? Yes, Kyrie's there, and they had a great basketball relationship. He's gonna leave one guy in Russell Westbrook who can't shoot for another guy in Ben Simmons who's afraid to shoot? That makes sense for LeBron? How?"

Roster improvements are not the only concern for Shannon Sharpe, as he believes the locations also don't work.

Shannon Sharpe believes Kevin Durant does not want to play in LA and LeBron James does not want to play in Brooklyn.

LeBron James in Brooklyn and Kevin Durant in LA do not work for Shannon Sharpe.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are world-class talents, but both players have had the option to change teams. Neither player chose their potential trade destination when presented with the opportunity, as Sharpe pointed out.

"When I look at it, I don't think either guy would be happy with the trade. I don't think Kevin Durant wants any part of playing in LA. With the scrutiny that comes along with being a superstar playing for the Lakers. And LeBron wants no part of playing in Brooklyn or any part of New York. It doesn't make sense."

Both players have made wise decisions about the destinations they want to play at in the NBA.

Sharpe understands why people want the swap, considering the talent on offer. Still, he believes the trade does not make sense for anyone involved.

"The salaries match up, and you're not going to have to give up any other compensation. Other than the player swap. One player goes here; the other player goes there. When you look at it in its totality and what has transpired, it doesn't make sense for me."

While time will tell what happens with the Lakers and Nets, swapping Durant and LeBron James seems like it will not happen.

