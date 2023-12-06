LeBron James labels himself a "young fella" after guiding Lakers to the semifinals of NBA In-Season Tournament in Vegas

LeBron James did everything he could for the LA Lakers in their NBA In-Season Tournament quarter-final matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Following the game, he had an interesting description of himself.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers and Suns squared off in the first stage of the kncockout round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Things went down to the wire, with LA sneaking out with a three-point victory. LeBron James was a major catalyst in the Lakers' win, posting a stat line of 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.

Following the win, LeBron took to Instagram to post a highlight reel of his performance. In the caption, he referred to himself as a "young fella." The irony of this remark is that he is currently the oldest player in the league.

After taking down Kevin Durant and the Suns, the Lakers have advanced to the semi-finals of the In-Season Tournament. On Thursday, they'll face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The winner of that game will advance to the finals and compete for the NBA Cup.

LeBron James looking to take down Father Time

Over the past few years, one of the biggest discussions around LeBron James is when will he start showing signs of slowing down. As he approaches his 39th birthday, the Lakers star is still a high-impact player in the league.

Coming off a dominant performance against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James touched on the battle with Father Time. He knows Father Time is undefeated but is looking to hand him his first loss.

"I want to continue to defy the odds, continue to have this battle with Father Time that for so long everyone has said is undefeated," LeBron said. "Trying to give him one loss."

As far as defying the odds goes, LeBron has already accomplished that. Players have made it to their 21st season before, but none have been as impactful as him. So far this season, LeBron is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Because of his longevity, LeBron has been able to cement himself as an all-time great. When he decides to retire, no player will ever be able to say they were this good for this long.

With his latest incredible showing, LeBron finds himself with another chance to cement his name in the history books. If the Lakers can pick up another win on Thursday, they'll be one step closer to becoming the first-ever winners of the In-Season Tournament. The only teams left who can take it from them are the Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.