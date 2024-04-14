LeBron James and Lakers left flabbergasted at 7-year-old's artwork

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were impressed when they saw the artwork of him and the team done by a seven-year-old. In what has been a challenging week for the Lakers as they stake a playoff berth as the eighth seed, it comes as a refreshing change to ease the pressure on the Lakers.

The artist who goes by the name Avrie had a sketch drawn of one of the players, as the rest of the stars attempted to guess the player and had a good laugh while at it.

The LA Lakers' social media page on X posted the clip of the Purple and Gold stars trying to guess, and James perhaps had the most amused expression.

The Lakers are eighth in the West following their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They play their final game against the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

They will hope that either the Sacramento Kings or the Golden State Warriors lose to hold on to ninth place, as both teams hold the tiebreaker over the Lakers.

What does a win on Sunday mean for LeBron James and the LA Lakers playoff hopes?

If all three aforementioned teams win, the Lakers will be the eighth seed, while the Kings and the Warriors finish ninth and tenth respectively.

If the Warriors lose and the LA wins, LA remains eighth followed by Golden State at ninth and Sacramento in 10th. Should all three teams lose, according to The Athletic, the Lakers will be eighth, followed by the Kings and the Dubs, as the win column will see no change. To sum up, all the Lakers need is a win to remain No. 8 in the West.

LeBron James and the Lakers will hope that one of thr teams go down in their final game to make things easier for them. They are 46-35, so one win is all it takes for them to finish in eighth. That would mean setting up a play-in contest with the New Orleans Pelicans or the Phoenix Suns.

The good news for the Lakers is the form they have showcased. They have been on a solid run with 22-10 since February, and that makes them a legitimate threat for whichever team finishes No. 7.

Only time will tell if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can guide LA to the playoffs this season.