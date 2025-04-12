LeBron James and Lakers locker room ambush JJ Redick with 8 ice buckets after 'podcaster' bags 50 wins 

LeBron James and the Lakers locker room thoroughly celebrated rookie coach JJ Redick bagging 50 wins and leading the team to a third seed. After beating the Rockets 140-109 in LA's regular season home finale, Redick showed up to the podium in the press room wearing a green Eagles hoodie and his hair drenched in water.

Ad

Redick revealed that the Lakers players had dumped eight ice buckets on him in the locker room, causing up to $17,000 in damages to the floor carpet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Redick's hiring raised eyebrows across the NBA fraternity, as many believed he didn't have what it takes because of his lack of coaching experience at any level.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He was merely a "podcaster" with a great understanding of the game in everyone's eyes. There was tremendous skepticism around his ability to manage a locker room led by James and Anthony Davis initially, who had seen two coaches fired in the span of two seasons, including Frank Vogel, who won the title in 2020, and Darvin Ham, a Western Conference finalist and NBA In-Season Tournament winner.

Ad

The Lakers also made a seismic change to their roster by acquiring Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis. Redick ensured it didn't alter the team's trajectory as a playoff and championship contender. If anything, the Lakers' stock as a legitimate threat in the post-season only grew after that.

Ultimately, JJ Redick did what he promised and coached the Lakers to the best of his abilities despite the noise.

"I really don't give a f**k, honestly" Redick said in his introductory press conference. "I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team, I don't want to dispel anything. I want to become a great coach in the NBA and I want to win championships."

Ad

Ad

It hasn't taken long for Redick to find his feet as a "great coach" in the NBA. In a season where accomplished and experienced coaches like Mike Brown, Michael Malone and Taylor Jenkins lost their jobs, Redick has expertly handled some of the adversities he's faced in his rookie year.

Instead of facing rookie coach problems, JJ Redick dealt with similar issues that experienced coaches deal with, and that speaks volumes about the former podcaster's dedication to the job and will, which is exactly what a team like the Lakers required after years of mediocrity since the 2020 championship run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More