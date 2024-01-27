LeBron James and Larsa Pippen hyped as Bryce and Justin’s Sierra Canyon HS team scripts improbable comeback win

LeBron James and Larsa Pippen took on the cheerleading role for their sons competing in college basketball. Bryce James and Justin Pippen were on the leading side of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers as they clinched a thrilling 81-75 victory over the Knights.

Attending the game were Bryce's brother, Bronny James and their youngest sibling, Zhuri, adding to the energy of the game. Their father, LeBron James, expressed his immense pride in Bryce's standout performance.

In a show of excitement on Instagram, Bron shared his ecstatic reaction to the game and tagged the SC High School, writing:

"Wow!!!!!! What a comeback"

While Larsa could not attend, Scottie Pippen was there to support his son, Justin, at the game. Numerous photos and videos from the game are circulating online, including a heartwarming moment where Scottie stood by his son as he was being interviewed after the Canyon's victory.

Being away from her son's game, Larsa shared her love through her Instagram story. Larsa wrote:

"Congrats my love @justinpippen"

Notably, the Bulls legend marked his first public appearance after missing the Ring of Honor gala. Pippen's presence comes as no surprise, as he and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen have demonstrated model co-parenting for their children.

Scottie also recorded the moment on his phone while Justin was being interviewed showing his support for his son.

Alongside Pippen, Kenyon Martin Sr. and the James siblings were seated courtside for the high-stakes matchup. The Sierra Canyon team lived up to the hype, entering the game with an impressive 18-game winning streak and a remarkable 23-1 overall record.

Additionally, the game saw the previously undefeated Notre Dame team, with a 24-0 record, face their first defeat.

LeBron James bagged 20th consecutive All-Star starter selection

The announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups showcased Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the leader of the Western Conference team.

Alongside Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James' selection marked his 20th consecutive All-Star start, an unprecedented accomplishment in the NBA.

Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 19 selections, the selection of LeBron James in his 21st season solidifies his extraordinary longevity and impact on the basketball court.

Despite his remarkable achievements year after year, the player remains grateful for his dedicated fanbase, acknowledging that even after 21 years, he continues to lead his entire conference in votes.

Undoubtedly, James’ basketball legacy is unparalleled in NBA history, having accomplished nearly every milestone over his 21-year career. His sustained excellence and leadership with the Lakers demonstrate little indication of decline, and he remains a strong contender for an NBA championship.

As an added layer of significance, James' 20th All-Star start further cements his remarkable legacy.

