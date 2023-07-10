LeBron James' latest offseason indulgence is 'The Blackening'- "FUNNY A** HELL!"

LeBron James seems to be making sure he makes the most of his offseason, investing in his leisure time. The LA Lakers superstar recently tweeted that he watched the horror comedy movie "The Blackening," which he found hilarious. Here's what James wrote:

"Man I just watched “The Blackening”!!! That s**t FUNNY A** HELL! I LOVE US!!!"

The movie is about seven black friends trapped in a cabin with a killer as they head out for a weekend during Juneteenth. The characters use their knowledge of horror films to survive, but there's no guarantee they will survive. The movie is big on social commentary about stereotypes and "blackness," and James seems to have enjoyed that part of the movie.

LeBron James is also busy with other activities this offseason. Most recently, he was seen coaching the Strive For Greatness AAU team, featuring his younger son Bryce James. LeBron is reportedly undergoing his offseason treatments after incurring another injury-riddled season.

James was due for foot surgery after suffering a torn tendon back in February. He missed a month before a shockingly early return in the hopes of leading the Lakers to the playoffs.

LA made it to the postseason and surprised everyone by reaching the conference finals. However, James looked oddly slow and struggled physically. He evidently wasn't 100% healthy due to the foot injury.

LeBron James looks increasingly likely to return for his 21st season

LeBron James stunned the NBA, saying he was considering retirement following the LA Lakers series sweep loss to the Denver Nuggets. Fans and analysts were divided on the uncertainty regarding James' future. Some believed James slowing down in the playoffs may have prompted him to make such a bold claim.

Meanwhile, others thought he was leveraging the Lakers to make bold moves this offseason. If that was the case, LeBron seems happy with LA's decision-making. They have had a solid offseason after they retained free agents D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura while adding marginal upgrades with Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

LeBron James even posted an image of the Lakers' free agency moves on his Instagram with a sand clock emoji, hinting that LA is bracing for another deep championship run with him on the roster. Like any other team, the Lakers would need LeBron and Anthony Davis a 100% healthy to win consistently.

However, unlike last season, the duo has enough support for them to avoid playing playoff minutes early in the season. That could help them sustain their conditioning longer and take the occasional rest.

