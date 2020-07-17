LeBron James lauded by LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel for camaraderie with the squad

The LA Lakers are among the favourites to win it all in this NBA bubble season. With a lineup consisting of LeBron James and Anthony Davis among others, the LA Lakers have been on a tear in the 2019-20 regular season.

LA Lakers coach Vogel speaks about LeBron James

They sit atop the NBA Western Conference standings at 49-14 and are primed to be the top seed heading into the NBA playoffs. LeBron James is in a purple patch himself, averaging a career-high and NBA-leading 10.6 assists per game.

Frank Vogel said the team vibe feels the same as it did during the pre COVID-19 portion of the season, which was clearly very good. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 16, 2020

The LA Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel was interviewed today alongside rotation players Quinn Cook and Jared Dudley. Vogel was upbeat when asked about LeBron James and his integration with the team:

Outstanding. It’s really remarkable how he’s been able to stay in shape, stay ready, to be sharp as if there wasn’t a layoff at all. LeBron James is playing at a really high level."

When asked about how LeBron James is off the court, Vogel replied in the same vein:

He’s a lot of fun. I commend him, for someone of his stature, to just be one of the guys.”

He cited how LeBron James always spends time with his teammates, when some players tend to go be off on their own.

Vogel and Dudley had great things to say about third-year forward Kyle Kuzma. Vogel said:

Obviously he can get a lot better, he’s a young player, but he brings a lot to the table right now ... he’s certainly capable of more. It’s a difficult predicament at times playing behind 2 stars, but it’s helped round out his overall game.

LeBron James celebrates a dunk against the Wolves with LA Lakers teammate Quinn Cook

Dudley anointed Kuzma as the 3rd option for the team, and first option when the duo sits.

Cook said this group of players has never lost sight of the chance at winning a title. “Keep that common goal in mind to keep staying in the fight - all of us stayed in touch, kept (each other) accountable … we’re here now." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 16, 2020

When asked about bubble life and what they're up to during the free time through the day, Cook responded by saying that he passes the time mostly by gaming. His routine starts with a COVID-19 test in the morning, and all he does through the day is practice, video games and eating.

Cook is the LA Lakers' designated point guard to run the second unit now that Rajon Rondo has been marked injured. He'll be getting the bulk of his minutes when LeBron James goes to the bench. He admits that it's time to step up, and he says the LA Lakers' 'next man up' mentality has played a big part in him being prepared for the increased minutes.

