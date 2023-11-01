LeBron James left in awe as $900 million rich P Diddy wins Halloween with Batman outfit

Halloween is a time celebrated by many through different costumes of various characters, similar to rapper P Diddy's Batman costume, which LeBron James easily found impressive. During the famous season, there are the usual standout costumes that showcase the creativity, while there are also some with incredible accuracy.

P Diddy's Batman costume got the whole look right from the cowl to the actual Batmobile. Both the suit and the vehicle were accurate representations of director Christopher Nolan's take on the caped crusader himself. Diddy showcased his Halloween fit on Instagram with him perched on top of the iconic superhero mobile.

LeBron James' Instagram Story Post

Similar to the costume, the way the video looks is incredible as well, making LeBron James share it on his Instagram stories. Every year, there are a number of Halloween fits that easily catch the attention of the public, whether it be from celebrities or random individuals.

For this year, however, P Diddy's "Dark Knight" costume easily stands out from other Batman costumes out there from the accuracy. Considering that P Diddy has a net worth of $900 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it makes sense why he was able to complete the whole look of the iconic superhero.

LeBron James and Savannah James rocking "Beetlejuice" Halloween looks

As P Diddy chose to go with the look of Gotham's heroic protector, LeBron James decided to rock "Beetlejuice" Halloween fits with his wife Savannah James. The two showcased their impressive costumes in an Instagram post from the Lakers star.

"It's showtime!" James said. "Happy Halloween you crazies! But come on man! Just say my name three times!"

The creativity and the accurate portrayal of the "Beetlejuice" characters are put on display. With James dressed up as the titular character, Savannah James went with the look of "Ms. Argentina" from the film. Interestingly, instead of an Argentina sash, Savannah changed it to an Akron sash instead, in celebration of her hometown.

Meanwhile, People's Sabienna Bowman and Natasha Dye mentioned the possible reference that LeBron James made with his "It's Showtime!" caption.

Aside from the line being known to be a famous line from "Beetlejuice," it can also be aligned to his Los Angeles Lakers who are also known for their "Showtime" brand of basketball. The celebrated brand of basketball was popularized by Magic Johnson and the 1979-91 Lakers.

Moreover, the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton is widely recognized as one of the hallmark Halloween movies celebrated at this time of the year.