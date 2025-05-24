LeBron James left in awe of his greatness as he celebrates All-NBA selection with heartfelt message: "Low key crazy to me right now" 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, the oldest active player in the NBA, was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Friday to add to his illustrious career that has spanned over two decades. James joined Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley and Jalen Brunson in the All-NBA selections.
With another feather on his hat, James expressed awe as he celebrated his All-NBA nod through a post on X/Twitter following the announcement.
James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for the Lakers, who finished the regular season with the No. 3 seed in the ever-competitive Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
He also played 70 games this season, keeping himself in shape for most of the 82-game gauntlet, even as a 40-year-old go-to superstar.
With the nod, he is now a four-time All-NBA second-team member on top of being a 13-time All-NBA first-team selection. He is also a four-time All-NBA third-team member, as he bagged the nod for three straight years prior to 2025.
Overall, James has been named an All-NBA player in all but one of his 22 seasons in the league.
However, James fell short of going on a deep playoff run after getting bounced out of the playoffs in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, now playing in the Western Conference finals against the OKC Thunder.
LeBron James wants to play longer, but says he is 'not going to do that’
LeBron James may be the oldest player in the league, but he has maintained his superstar status even in his 22nd season. However, he is not looking to play until the wheels fall off, as he said in his interview with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski via the NBA in December 2024.
“It’s kind of laughable, really, to know where I am, to see where I am still, playing the game at a high level,” James said.
“To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for about another – weird that I might say this – but about another five or seven years, if I wanted to…But I’m not going to do that,” he added.
James has a player option in the offseason, which he could exercise to return with the LA Lakers to continue playing alongside new franchise star Luka Doncic and his son Bronny James. However, he could also opt out of it and retire from the sport, leaving basketball as one of the greatest players of all time.
