LeBron James, Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Harry among VIP stars lined up for Lionel Messi's MLS debut in LA

LeBron James, Leonardo di Caprio and some of the most popular names on the planet are set to see Lionel Messi’s MLS debut in LA. Inter Miami visits LAFC in what is the most anticipated game in the Argentinian’s career in America.

James and a plethora of celebrities also came to watch Messi’s first game in the US against Cruz Azul in a League Cup game. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t disappoint with a stunning performance, including the game-winning goal.

While some may have regretted not going to DRV PNK Stadium for that match, many are coming to the BMO Stadium for the LAFC game.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Magic Johnson, who owns LAFC, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Gerard Butler, Toby Maguire and Liam Gallagher are also lined up to attend. James Harden, Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Julio Urias are some of today’s current athletes who will also be in attendance.

Lionel Messi has been exactly as advertised and even more. He has already scored 11 goals in 10 matches, several of them the biggest in franchise history. The Barcelona legend didn’t score against FC Cincinnati but he had two crucial assists that allowed Miami to force a draw.

LeBron James welcomed Lionel Messi in his MLS debut with a brief hug before the game against Cruz Azul. Following Messi’s incredible free-kick stunner to win the game, the LA Lakers superstar later tweeted his appreciation of the performance.

With the four-time NBA MVP and a slew of celebrities in the ground, the “La Pulga” could put on another magical display for soccer fans to enjoy. Inter Miami hasn’t lost in 10 games since Messi’s arrival. They’ve won six and drawn four. The David Beckham-owned team will certainly like to keep it that way in front of a star-studded crowd.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami could follow the blueprint of LeBron James’ LA Lakers last season

Inter Miami was at the bottom of the standings before Lionel Messi took his talents to South Beach. Following their six wins, they have gained some ground on D.C. United for a playoff spot. Although Miami’s fate will also depend on some good luck, Messi can push this team to at least challenge for a postseason berth.

LeBron James’ LA Lakers also had the same route last season. They are near the bottom of the standings after the first 15 games. Before the trade deadline, they looked like a team that was headed for another long offseason.

A slew of changes, however, helped turn their fortune around. They eventually entered the playoff via the play-in round before pulling off upsets in the first two rounds of the postseason.

Inter Miami fans will be hoping Lionel Messi can follow the script LeBron James authored last season with the LA Lakers.

