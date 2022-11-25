LeBron James’ lookalike in Switzerland-Cameroon FIFA World Cup game has NBA fans in splits: “Naah ain’t no mf way”, “Wtf he’s like an exact copy lmao”

18-time All-Star LeBron James has missed the Lakers’ last five games with a groin injury. However, some NBA fans could have sworn they saw James suiting up for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a still taken from a recent game between Switzerland and Cameroon, Cameroonian soccer player Bryan Mbeumo looks like a nearly identical doppelganger of James. This led to the image going viral on Twitter, with fans having some fun.

“so this why LeBron been out the last 5 games,” the original tweet was captioned.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo so this why LeBron been out the last 5 games so this why LeBron been out the last 5 games https://t.co/WZaVWMgqOz

Some fans were just in absolute disbelief regarding the two players’ similarities.

“naaah ain't no mf way😭,” one fan responded.

“wtf he’s like an exact copy lmaoo,” another fan said.

Another angle was then provided, showing a side-by-side comparison of Bryan Mbuemo and LeBron James both tying their shoes which looked even more similar.

“exactly the same,” the fan captioned the tweet.

Some fans later added that there were other World Cup soccer players who looked like NBA players. This included Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. Both Irving and Kuzma being James’ former teammates made the whole situation even more entertaining and hard for fans to believe.

“kyrie was out there too btw,” one fan said.

“Kyrie And Lebron Really Stopped Playing basketball to be in the World Cup😭😭😭,” another fan added.

𝒿𝒶𝓎 ⚡️ @loyalcarry Kyrie And Lebron Really Stopped Playing basketball to be in the World Cup Kyrie And Lebron Really Stopped Playing basketball to be in the World Cup😭😭😭 https://t.co/f94VA91xsD

“@KingJames🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Kuzma reacted.

“Glitch in the matrix 👀,” one fan then responded to Kuzma.

LeBron James himself later reacted to his own doppelganger as well, via his Instagram story.

“I mean I got work to do in other places too 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣,” James joked.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP Imagine if LeBron James played at the World Cup Imagine if LeBron James played at the World Cup 😂 https://t.co/EksKShhB8O

As for some other reactions, some fans took the chance to make fun of the prospect of LeBron James playing soccer:

Others joked that they now have a reason to watch the World Cup.

“The World Cup is better now lol 😂,” one fan joked.

However, there were also a few fans who rained on the parade by saying that LeBron James and Bryan Mbuemo don’t really look that similar at all.

“Ffs Mbeumo looks like LeBron in maybe like 1 out of every 30 pictures,” one fan said.

Update on LeBron James' injury

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

Jokes aside, LeBron James is reportedly hoping to make his return for the Lakers on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. The original update came via NBA sideline reporter Chris Haynes during the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. https://t.co/Ne9wjF9MQG

However, James is still listed as questionable. If James returns on Friday, it will mark 16 days since the injury he sustained on November 9 against the LA Clippers. The Lakers have gone 3-2 without him and all three wins have come against teams below .500.

According to recent reports, the Lakers (5-11) hope they can reach .500 level basketball over the next few weeks. After that, they will consider making some big trades around December 15. So having James back soon should make that whole process much easier.

In 10 games this season, James has averaged 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 45.7% shooting from the field.

