LeBron James didn't “lose sleep” over him and Luka Doncic losing to Wolves - “There are 8 other guys on the floor”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were sent home from the postseason after losing to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round. However, the four-time NBA champion didn't dwell on his loss too much when looking over what went wrong in the series.
"...It's never about just me and Luka. It was never just about Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. It was always Minnesota versus the Lakers," James said about the series. "...I'm at the point in my career now where I don't lose sleep over that...There's eight other guys on the floor.
The Lakers had their work cut out for them against Minnesota in the opening round. Their lack of a serviceable big man and a shallow bench put way more pressure on LeBron James and Luka Doncic to deliver excellent performances, and the team ultimately fell short. James is no stranger to tough playoff losses, though, and is choosing to not let it bother him too much.
